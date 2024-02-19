House explosion in Ann Arbor, Michigan leaves man injured, fire officials say

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLS) -- Fire officials in Michigan are investigating after a house in Ann Arbor exploded on Monday morning.

The blast filled the sky with smoke and scattered debris throughout a residential neighborhood.

Firefighters said the man who lives there made it out, but he suffered burns.

Officials said the homeowner may have been using propane tanks to heat the home, and that could have fueled the explosion. Officials warned to never use propane tanks indoors.

