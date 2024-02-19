WATCH LIVE

House explosion in Ann Arbor, Michigan leaves man injured, fire officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, February 19, 2024 11:02PM
Man injured in Michigan house explosion: fire officials
An Ann Arbor house explosion left one man injured on Monday, fire officials said.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLS) -- Fire officials in Michigan are investigating after a house in Ann Arbor exploded on Monday morning.

The blast filled the sky with smoke and scattered debris throughout a residential neighborhood.

Firefighters said the man who lives there made it out, but he suffered burns.

Officials said the homeowner may have been using propane tanks to heat the home, and that could have fueled the explosion. Officials warned to never use propane tanks indoors.

