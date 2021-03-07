Community & Events

Our Chicago: Mini-Summits offer girls, young women opportunity to come together to discuss issues

By Kay Cesinger

Our Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Girls and young women will have a safe space to address some of their biggest concerns during three upcoming virtual mini-summits.

The virtual mini-summits are being hosted by the Chicago Foundation for Women and Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia.

Experts say the pandemic has highlighted the challenges and inequities young people are facing.

These free virtual mini-summits will bring together young women, girls, trans, and gender non-binary individuals ages 13 to 24 from across Chicago to discuss the issues most important to them.

Felicia Davis, President and CEO of the Chicago Foundation for Women and Colleen Harvey, Executive Director of Playworks Illinois discussed not only these summits, but the need for them and issues facing young women.

Registration for the summits is available online.
