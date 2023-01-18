Belize resort where ABC7 executive producer Anne Swaney was murdered closes

The I-Team has learned the equestrian resort where ABC7 executive producer Anne Swaney was killed is now closed and has been rebranded.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than seven years after ABC 7 executive producer Anne Swaney was found dead on a horse ranch in Belize, her murder remains unsolved.

The I-Team has learned the equestrian resort where Anne died is now closed and has been rebranded. The once-popular ranch for riding enthusiasts in the jungles of western Belize shut down in April 2021 due to economic effects of COVID and "personal circumstances," according to a social media post by the former owners.

It is a ruggedly beautiful section of Belize in Central America, with trails that attracted our longtime news colleague Anne Swaney to vacation here twice.

A horse enthusiast, Anne came alone on a trip here in January 2016, invited by the resort owner whom she had known from a previous riding vacation.

Seven years ago, Anne disappeared from the ranch grounds. Her body was found 24 hours later floating in the Mopan River that meanders through the lush mountainside.

As the I-Team reported from Belize in 2016, Swaney had been strangled. Her personal belongings were found on a yoga deck next to the river at the eco-resort that attracted many Americans and Canadians who were avid horse enthusiasts.

Although Belize police were in charge of the investigation, FBI agents from Miami were also involved in the investigation. But no one has ever been charged with Anne's murder.

The owners of Hanna Stables, as they were known, said they were "sad to announce" that they were closed indefinitely as of April 2021, citing the lasting economic effects of COVID and "personal circumstances."

The FBI is still offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Anne's killer. However, in criminal cases, the first 24 hours are considered the most crucial for solving any crime.

In the case of Anne Swaney, we've seen more than 61,000 hours come and go with few solid leads, no good suspects and a heartbroken flock of Anne's family, friends and co-workers.