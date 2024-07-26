WATCH LIVE

'El Chapo' Sinaloa cartel co-founder 'El Mayo' in custody, I-Team sources say

Joaquin Guzman Lopez, a son of "El Chapo," also in custody, extradited to U.S., Attorney General says

ByBarb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Tom Jones and Chuck Goudie WLS logo
Friday, July 26, 2024 12:26AM
New indictment Brings father and son Narco tale back to the forefront
The fifth superseding indictment was filed against Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada Garcia, the current top leader of the Sinaloa Cartel that controls a majority of the illicit drugs sold

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the co-founders of the Sinaloa cartel and a son of "El Chapo" have been arrested by authorities.

Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, a son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, were placed into custody Thursday in El Paso, Texas, after being extradited to the United States, several ABC7 I-Team sources said.

Zambada, 76, has long been under indictment in Chicago on drug trafficking charges.

Zambada was left to oversee the cartel co-founded "El Chapo" when he was prosecuted in the U.S. and sentenced to life in prison.

"'El Mayo' and Guzman Lopez join a growing list of Sinaloa Cartel leaders and associates who the Justice Department is holding accountable in the United States. That includes the Cartel's other cofounder, Joaquin Guzman Loera, or 'El Chapo'; another of El Chapo's sons and an alleged Cartel leader, Ovidio Guzman Lopez; and the Cartel's alleged lead sicario, Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas, or 'El Nini,'" a statement from Attorney General Merrick Garland read in part. "Fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced, and the Justice Department will not rest until every single cartel leader, member, and associate responsible for poisoning our communities is held accountable."

