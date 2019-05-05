Waukegan explosion update: Crews locate another body Sunday; 1 still missing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5285274" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Lake County Sheriff reports the explosion came from the AB Specialty Silicones plant in the area near Sunset Avenue and Northwestern Avenue in Waukegan.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Crews located another body on Sunday from the site of a large explosion at a Waukegan industrial plant on Friday, officials said.A large explosion tore apart the AB Specialty Silicones plant near Sunset and Northwestern Avenues shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday, killing two people. One worker was killed at the scene and another worker, 29-year-old Allen Stevens, later died of injuries from the blast at Loyola Medical Center.Three others were also transported to area hospitals for treatment, according to Waukegan Fire Marshal Steven Lenzi.Three more people were reported unaccounted for after the incident, Lenzi said. As of Sunday afternoon, the bodies of two of the three missing people had been found. The first was extracted Saturday and taken to the Lake County Coroner's Office. Crews were in the process of recovering another body Sunday afternoon.Autopsies for the two bodies recovered are scheduled for Monday, according to Dr. Howard Cooper, the Lake County coroner. The coroner's office will not make any attempt to identify the bodies recovered until after the autopsies are performed, Cooper said. His office plans to use dental records to make those identifications.The search continues for the third missing person, officials said.The investigation into the cause of the explosion is also ongoing. The incident is currently being classified as accidental, Lenzi said."We are not looking at any foul play. But I cannot further elaborate upon the actual cause of the explosion until I'm fully confirmed as to what occurred," he said.Many who heard and felt the blast Friday didn't know what to think at first."You could just feel the walls shake. It was almost like a sonic pulse. Luckily, I didn't have any windows broken out, but you could definitely feel it. It was unlike anything I've felt before," said Waukegan resident Tim Stevens.The blast could be heard in southern Wisconsin, and some debris was found miles away from the plant."I live about 20 miles north in Kenosha and I was sitting watching TV downstairs and I heard the windows shake in the house and asked my wife did you feel that, too?" said David Rettig, who owns the building next to the plant.