Man charged after allegedly running red light, trying to flee scene of deadly Joliet crash: police

A 65-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman from Joliet were killed in a car crash early Sunday near Black Road and 129th Infantry Drive, police said.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A Crest Hill man has been arrested after allegedly running a red light and trying to flee the scene of a deadly Joliet crash back in February, police said Saturday.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Feb. 18 near Black Road and 129th Infantry Drive.

Police said 19-year-old Jacoby Hamilton was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on 129th Infantry Drive when he ran a red light and hit a Chevrolet Trailblazer, which was traveling westbound on Black Road.

The crash pushed the Trailblazer off the roadway, where it hit a fire hydrant before flipping on its side, police said. Hamilton tried to run away from the scene, but officers stopped him.

The Trailblazer's driver, 65-year-old Walter Kretzler, and its passenger, 59-year-old Roxane Holt were killed in the crash.

Police said officers took Hamilton into custody on Friday afternoon. He has been charged with four counts of reckless homicide, and is being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

