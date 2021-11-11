Antioch car dealership hit by burglars

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

ANTIOCH, Ill. (WLS) -- At least two cars were stolen and four others damaged from a dealership in Antioch Thursday night, police said.

The theft occurred at the Kunes Ford of Antioch off of Route 173.

Antioch police said they responded to a burglary alarm at 2 a.m. at the Kunes Ford of Antioch off of Route 173.

When officers arrived, they found a burglary crew attempting to break into a vehicle on the lot. The officers attempted to arrest them, but the suspects got away. It is not known how many people were involved.

At least two cars were stolen and four damaged, police said. Two of the cars were damaged when the suspects used an SUV to ram a car to access a luxury car.

Police believe the same car dealership was targeted in a burglary on Saturday, where one car was stolen and another broken into.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
antiochburglarycar theft
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CPD sergeant's wife carjacked by armed man, young girl: police sources
Legal expert analyzes Rittenhouse trial as Kenosha braces for verdict
11-year-old girl survives plane crash that killed her father, 3 others
State trooper's squad struck head-on by drunk driver on I-55: ISP
2 found shot to death inside Riverside apartment ID'd, police say
Safari Land shooting: Suspect caught in Villa Park incident
Search continues for teen last seen at MSU nearly 2 weeks ago
Show More
Weather 'likely' factor in semi truck crash on Dan Ryan Expressway
Man killed in shooting after funeral outside Gary church ID'd
Jacob Blake, Kyle Rittenhouse shooting timeline
WI Amazon driver amazed he survived train crash that split truck in 2
Chicago panel to weigh $2M settlement in deadly CPD chase
More TOP STORIES News