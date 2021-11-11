Antioch car dealership hit by burglars

ANTIOCH, Ill. (WLS) -- At least two cars were stolen and four others damaged from a dealership in Antioch Thursday night, police said.The theft occurred at the Kunes Ford of Antioch off of Route 173.Antioch police said they responded to a burglary alarm at 2 a.m. at the Kunes Ford of Antioch off of Route 173.When officers arrived, they found a burglary crew attempting to break into a vehicle on the lot. The officers attempted to arrest them, but the suspects got away. It is not known how many people were involved.At least two cars were stolen and four damaged, police said. Two of the cars were damaged when the suspects used an SUV to ram a car to access a luxury car.Police believe the same car dealership was targeted in a burglary on Saturday, where one car was stolen and another broken into.