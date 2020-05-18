Class of 2020

College Board to allow email answers on AP exams after technical glitches

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The College Board announced that starting Monday, students can email answers to AP exam questions instead of using the browser interface.

The decision to allow emailed answers comes after technical glitches left some students in the Chicago area unable to submit the answers to exam questions.

The College Board said email option is only available to students who could not submit answers through the standard process and they must email their answers immediately following the exam.

Students will get instructions about how to email their response on a page that says "We Did Not Receive Your Response." Each student will be given a unique email to submit answers to.

For tests between May 18-22, students who can't upload their responses or email them will need to request a makeup exam.

Email submissions are not available for tests done from May 11-15, but the email option will be in place for makeup exams.

Email submissions are not available for world language exams.

For more information, visit collegeboard.org.
