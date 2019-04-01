Application period for joining Chicago Police Department starts Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The application period to apply to the Chicago Police Department started on Monday.
The entry exams dates will be May 31 and June 1.
For the first time, Chicago is partnering with the City Colleges to hold the exam at Malcolm X College as part of an effort to make the exam more accessible for people from all parts of the city.
Two more exam dates are also planned in 2019.
Also on Monday, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson announced that 100 new officers are being sent to neighborhood police districts for the first assignment. The new officers are part of the city's two-year hiring plan to add 970 new officers to CPD, which was completed last year.
The deployments reflect the operational needs and public safety strategies of CPD with more than two-thirds of the officers being assigned to districts headquartered in South and West side neighborhoods, according to a city press release. The districts receiving officers include: 1 (Central), 3 (Grand Crossing), 4 (South Chicago), 5 (Calumet), 6 (Gresham), 8 (Chicago Lawn), 9 (Deering), 11 (Harrison), 15 (Austin), 18 (Near North), 22 (Morgan Park).
For more information about joining CPD, visit: https://home.chicagopolice.org/bethechange/
