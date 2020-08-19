Chicago West Loop engineering firm 60% diverse, working on CTA, O'Hare projects

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Recently, Ardmore Roderick has been behind big construction projects at O'Hare, on the Red and Purple lines of the CTA and the Illinois Tollway.The firm is part of ABC 7 Chicago's Black Owned series.Rashod Johnson, Ardmore Roderick's president and CEO, joined ABC 7 Chicago live Wednesday.The civil engineering firm does "all things infrastructure," Johnson said.He said he's proudest of the O'Hare and CTA Red and Purple Modernization Program projects.The firm is 60% diverse, which is uncommon in engineering, according to Johnson.He said schools getting children of color interested in STEM at a young age is a good way to increase diversity in the fields.