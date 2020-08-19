Business

Chicago West Loop engineering firm 60% diverse, working on CTA, O'Hare projects

Firm working on O'Hare, Illinois Tollway projects
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Recently, Ardmore Roderick has been behind big construction projects at O'Hare, on the Red and Purple lines of the CTA and the Illinois Tollway.

The firm is part of ABC 7 Chicago's Black Owned series.

Rashod Johnson, Ardmore Roderick's president and CEO, joined ABC 7 Chicago live Wednesday.

The civil engineering firm does "all things infrastructure," Johnson said.

RELATED: ABC7 Eyewitness News spotlights Black-owned businesses with live, week-long series

He said he's proudest of the O'Hare and CTA Red and Purple Modernization Program projects.

The firm is 60% diverse, which is uncommon in engineering, according to Johnson.

He said schools getting children of color interested in STEM at a young age is a good way to increase diversity in the fields.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagowest loopengineeringrace in america
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 2,295 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths
CPS releases final reopening plan for all-remote learning; CTU says 'it's not enough'
ComEd customers impacted by widespread outage can file claims for spoiled food
Lightfoot, CPS announce School Resource Officer program reforms
FDA announces frozen shrimp recall, citing salmonella concerns
Indiana Dunes hoping for makeover as secretary of Interior tours area
2020 DNC: Kamala Harris, Barack Obama to speak on 3rd night
Show More
Texas mother of 4 sleeping in car after being evicted
NYC man, woman charged in Sesame Place assault
Out-of-work mom hit with insensitive eviction notice
Pearl Harbor survivor and US Navy war hero dies at 99
Teen charged in fatal Glenview stabbing of 15-year-old boy
More TOP STORIES News