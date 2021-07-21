Arlington Heights launches public art competition for Kensington Pedestrian Underpass

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- The village of Arlington Heights has launched a public art competition for a mural in the Kensington Road underpass.
The underpass s about half a mile east of the Arlington Heights Village Hall, fronting Davis Street and Northwest Highway.
After the underpass was vandalized with racist graffiti, a resident suggested to village officials that they should paint an inclusive mural in the area.
The Village Arts Commission has decided that "Arlington Heights" will be spelled out using each side of the underpass, and are seeking 16 artists to each create one each of the 16 letters in the village's name, with an inclusive theme. Once the winners are chosen, their artwork will be put in an electronic file and a local sign maker will print the letters on vandal-proof material and install it in the underpass, village officials said.
Officials said they envision each letter as a mural in and of itself, containing any element of four themes to "create a scene, story or vision of community in Arlington Heights." The four themes are culture, landmarks, nature and history. Collaboration with other local artist, group of students, family or organizations is welcome.
The deadline for submissions is December 1. Click here to visit the contest website for more information on themes, guidelines, dates, and how to submit an entry.
