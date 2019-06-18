Arlington Heights man attacked, robbed on Busse Woods trail

ELK GROVE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- Forest preserve officials said a 55-year-old Arlington Heights man was beaten and robbed on a trail in Busse woods over the weekend.

Forest preserve police said officers responded to the report of a robbery and attack about 7 a.m. Saturday.

The victim told police two men came up behind him while he was running and told him to get off the trail. The victim told police his attackers told him to lie on his stomach, then kicked him in the ribs before taking his wallet.

The victim described the attackers as a black man and a white man. No further details about their appearance are currently known.

Cook County Forest Preserves police are investigating the incident.
