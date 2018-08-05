Arlington Heights man dies after being pulled from Petite Lake

A 23-year-old Arlington Heights man died Saturday after being pulled from Petite Lake, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.The Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit was dispatched to Petite Lake, located on the Chain O'Lakes, at about 5:05 p.m. after a report of an unresponsive person.When deputies arrived, the man had already been pulled from the water and the deputies began performing CPR on the man and used an AED before paramedics arrived.The man was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said. Authorities have not released the man's identity.Investigators said that the man did not know how to swim and the depth of the water was 8-10 feet. The man was under water for about two minutes before he was pulled out and alcohol may be a factor, the sheriff's office said.