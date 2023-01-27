Robbery in Arlington Heights: Thousands of dollars in jewelry stolen in suburban smash-and-grab

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Arlington Heights police say thieves stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from a jewelry store.
This happened at Persin and Robbin Jewelers on South Dunton Avenue Wednesday afternoon, ABC7 Chicago news partner the Daily Herald reported.
Arlington Heights police said a female suspect walked up to the front door of the store, rang the doorbell, and, when an employee opened the door, two male suspects rushed in behind her.
They used small hammers to break the jewelry counter while employees hid in a back room.
Investigators said the suspects then took off in a black 2021 Honda Accord.
Police later found the empty car.
They're now hoping to use surveillance video to track down the suspects.