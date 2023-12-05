Explosion in Virginia: Arlington County house explodes during search warrant attempt, police say

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. -- A Virginia house exploded while officers were trying to execute a search warrant there on Monday afternoon, police told ABC News.

Police said it happened in Arlington County at about 4:45 p.m. Officers responded to a home in the 800 block of North Burlington Street for a report of possible shots heard.

Preliminary information indicated that a suspect had discharged a flare gun from his home, police said. That discharge did not cause any damage or injuries.

Officers then obtained a search warrant for the suspect's home, and tried to execute it, police said. At the same time, the suspect discharged several rounds inside the residence.

That's when an explosion happened while the suspect was still inside, police said. Officers on the scene suffered minor injuries and none of them were hospitalized.

The investigation is ongoing and the Bureau of Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is on the scene assisting with the investigation.