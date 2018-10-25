Armed man wearing clown mask robs South Loop Dunkin' Donuts

An armed man wearing a clown mask robbed a South Loop Dunkin' Donuts Thursday morning, Chicago police said.The armed robbery occurred in the 1500-block of South Michigan Avenue at about 1:48 a.m., police said. Employee Phillip Allen told police that a person wearing a green coat, green pants and a clown mask walked into the store, announced a robbery and displayed a handgun.The suspect demanded the employee open the cash register and after grabbing the entire drawer, police said the robber fled out the back door in an unknown direction.Allen said he was alone in the store, which is open 24 hours, and was stocking up shelves to prepare for the morning rush."My eyes got big quick, and the first thing he said, 'You already know what this is,'" Allen said. "I said, 'What?' and I looked down and saw the gun in his hand, he said open the (expletive) register."No one was injured and no one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.The manager of the Dunkin' Donuts said he is now looking at increasing security or adding another employee in the overnight hours.