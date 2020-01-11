Schaumburg police search for Jewel store armed robbery suspect

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are searching for a man who robbed a Jewel at gunpoint in Schaumburg early Tuesday morning.They released surveillance photos of the man they say entered the store at around 1:51 a.m. and approached a clerk at a register.The suspect demanded money from the clerk and displayed a black handgun, according to police.He then left the store with about $400.00.He is described to be 17 to 24 years of age, between 5'06" to 5'08" and weighs about 140 to 170 pounds.Anyone with information is asked to contact Schaumburg Police Department Investigations at 847-882-3534 or investigations@schaumburg.com