Armored truck driver accused of stealing reported $850K

LOUISVILLE, Ky. --An armored truck driver reported missing in December is now a wanted fugitive, according to police in Louisville, Kentucky. The FBI said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Mark Espinosa, 29, was last seen outside Jefferson Mall on Wednesday, Dec. 5, while his coworker made a drop.
Police responded to a report of a missing man around 3:15 p.m. Both Espinosa and a large amount of cash had disappeared. He hasn't been seen since.
When his partner returned to the armored truck, he found Espinosa's gun on the seat, police said. The vehicle was not visible to any surveillance cameras.
At the time, police said they didn't know if Espinosa was the victim of a crime or the suspect himself. He had no criminal record, his employer only had good things to say about him. Espinosa's father, who he lives with in Louisville, had voiced concerns that his son had been hurt or killed.
On Wednesday, Jan. 9, Louisville Metro Police Lieutenant Steve Kaufling said a federal arrest warrant was issued for Espinosa on Dec. 10. A joint investigation by the FBI and LMPD indicated he was directly invovled in stealing the money.
"Through our investigation, we have ruled out this being a random act of violence. At this time, we believe Mark Espinosa has taken steps to plan out this theft and has taken steps to cover up his planning," Kaufling said.
James Grimes, the owner of the Radcliff-based Gun School, which provides training for armed guards, said someone still with Garda World told him $850,000 in cash was taken.
Espinosa was charged with theft from insterstate shipment, the FBI said. He is no longer employed by Garda.
Garda is cooperating with the investigation, Kaufling said. The company is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the recovery of the missing cash and an arrest and conviction of the people responsible for taking it. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000.
Espinosa is a white male, with black hair, brown eyes and two scars: a large one on his right arm from his shoulder to his elbow, and another on one shoulder. He is about 5 ft. 10 in. tall and weighs between 230 and 235 pounds. He was wearing a dark blue shirt and dark blue pants when he disappeared.
The suspect has ties to New Britain, Connecticut, and has relatives in Texas, Florida and on the West Coast, the FBI said.
Anyone who has seen Espinosa or has information pertinent to the investigation should call the FBI Louisville Field Office at 502-263-6000.