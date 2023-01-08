Cook County Crime Stoppers looking for leads in unsolved murder of soon-to-be father Arsen Solaqa

According to Crime Stoppers, the 30-year old came out of business on the 300-block of West Chicago Avenue, there was a fight and he was shot.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Crime Stoppers passed out fliers Saturday night, hoping someone can provide information into the killing of Arsen Solaqa.

He was shot on November 6, 2022.

According to Crime Stoppers, the 30-year-old came out of business on the 300-block of West Chicago Avenue, there was a fight and he was shot.

ALSO SEE: $15K reward hopes to generate leads in unsolved murder of Pharthania Dukes in South Loop

Two weeks later, his wife gave birth to their daughter.

Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information to come forward. They could receive up to a $15,000 reward.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood