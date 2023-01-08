$15K reward hopes to generate leads in unsolved murder of Pharthania Dukes in South Loop

32-year-old Pharthania Dukes was stabbed to death nearly one year ago in Chicago's South Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CrimeStoppers was out Saturday hoping to generate leads in the unsolved killing of a 32-year-old woman.

The group passed out fliers in the 1900-block of South State Street. That's where Pharthania Dukes was stabbed to death nearly one year ago.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $15,000.

ALSO SEE: Cook County Crime Stoppers looking for leads in unsolved murder of soon-to-be father Arsen Solaqa

The group will also be passing out fliers in another unsolved murder.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood