Tatti Art Conservation is giving Philadelphia public art a fresh look

The Tatti family helps sculptures regain their luster thanks to a generations-long tradition of art conservation.

PHILADELPHIA -- The Tatti family's involvement in the arts dates back to the early 1900s.

But it wasn't until the 1980s when Zach Tatti's father and grandfather established a conservation practice.

"Our studio is based in Manhattan and my brother and I were born in the city and lived in our quote-unquote gallery space of the art studio," said Tatti. "So, we started at an early age."

The family conservation name has a repertoire including the Statue of Liberty, the Hildreth Meiere Medallions over Rockefeller Center, the Obelisk (Cleopatra's Needle) in Central Park, and various sculptures throughout other cities like Philadelphia.

"I'm here for about a month," Tatti said about the City of Brotherly Love. "We have about 30-plus sculptures for the Association for Public Art in which we do on an annual basis."

Action News met Tatti as he began and completed the restoration of a sculpture of Marquis de Lafayette, who is considered a 'Hero of Two Worlds' for his involvement in the American Revolution and French Revolution.

Tatti and longtime family business partner Steve Johnson used wax, a torch, and a power washer to apply a coating to the sculpture.

This is designed to protect it from bad weather, graffiti, and other elements.

Tatti is also responsible for restoring the other statues that complement Lafayette's behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

"As we travel, you know, to all these different cities, it's clear that the APA and Philadelphia has this special love for their artwork, and it shows," he said. "So, the Tatti family is honored to be a part of preserving the history that Philadelphia has here."

To learn more about Tatti Art Conservation, visit their website.