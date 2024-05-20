Our Lady of Lourdes Church holds final mass in Uptown

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church held its final mass Sunday in Uptown, Chicago. The parish has merged with Saint Mary of the Lake in Buena Park.

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church held its final mass Sunday in Uptown, Chicago. The parish has merged with Saint Mary of the Lake in Buena Park.

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church held its final mass Sunday in Uptown, Chicago. The parish has merged with Saint Mary of the Lake in Buena Park.

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church held its final mass Sunday in Uptown, Chicago. The parish has merged with Saint Mary of the Lake in Buena Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Parishioners gathered Sunday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church for its final mass.

The church has been in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood for more than 100 years.

It is closing after the parish merged with Saint Mary of the Lake in Buena Park, as part of the church's efforts to consolidate resources.

SEE ALSO | St. Christopher's Church celebrates 100 years of Midlothian school

Following the mass, there was a procession to Saint Mary of the Lake on North Sheridan.

There has been a community effort hopes to preserve the 108-year-old building by designating it as a historic landmark.

READ MORE | Group fights to designate Our Lady of Lourdes Church as historic landmark in Uptown