Chicago COVID-19: Art Institute of Chicago reopens, free admission for Ill. residents

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Art Institute of Chicago reopened to the public Thursday.

Visitors will be required to buy their tickets online, including reserving free tickets, wear face coverings and follow social distancing rules.

Admission will be free for Illinois resident through August 3.

RELATED: Chicago Art Institute lion statue vandalized with spray paint; Indiana woman charged
A person has been arrested after Chicago police said one of the lions in front of the Art Institute of Chicago was vandalized with spray paint Thursday night.



Initially, the museum will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The first hour of each day is reserved for members.

Exhibitions that have been rescheduled and extended include El Greco: Ambition and Defiance Mozambique Modern, Bauhaus Chicago: Design in the City, Pure Drawing: Seven Centuries of Art from the Gray Collection, and Noda Tetsuya: My Life in Print. Monet and Chicago is scheduled to open on September 3.
