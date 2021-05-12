localish

Artist pays tribute to the boys in blue with 'A Dodger a Day'

EMBED <>More Videos

Artist pays tribute to the boys in blue with 'A Dodger a Day'

LOS ANGELES -- Artist and baseball fan Eduardo Gomez spent the pandemic creating tributes to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"'Dodger A Day' is 119 works that I completed during quarantine on 119 consecutive days, which paralleled the postponement of the Dodgers 2020 season home opener," said Gomez.

When the season home opener was delayed due to the pandemic, he grabbed a pencil.

"Most of them are ambidextrous, which I drew left handed and I painted right handed," he said.

Gmez said he started creating the oversized Dodger baseball cards because it helped keep him excited about the team.

The Dodgers went on to win the 2020 World Series. So, he created a trophy to complete the collection.

"I got to watch the team win the World Series and everything just fell into place. It felt like it was meant to be. I feel like I kind of blessed the team with my series before the season began," he said.
You can check out his art show 'A Dodger A Day' for free at Eastern Project Gallery in Los Angeles' Chinatown.

Website:

https://www.easternprojectsgallery.com/

Social Media:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BIWZChFgb7B/
https://www.instagram.com/eduardo.gomez.studio/?hl=en
https://www.facebook.com/eduardo.gomez.7370/
https://twitter.com/eduardogomez_12?lang=en
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesartkabclocalishlos angeles dodgers
LOCALISH
Artist pays tribute to the boys in blue with 'A Dodger a Day'
Secret bar has Houston's cheapest beers
Veteran is on roll with food truck offering coffee and doughnuts
'Queen of Tape' shows off her new project in her first-ever exhibition
TOP STORIES
2nd life ring placed in Rogers Park after teen drowning removed
Jeep full of gifts stolen as bride-to-be leaves River North shower
Officers, paramedics charged in Elijah McClain's 2019 death
IL reports 5,178 COVID cases, 26 deaths
2 CPD officers charged with beating teen during January arrest
1 injured, all other safe NC high school school shooting: Officials
Bartlett teen charged in fatal rollover crash
Show More
Walgreens joins other retailers in starting pay boost
Man shot while driving girl to school on West Side: CFD
Man dies after being found shot outside West Side school
Woman accused of selling 250 fake COVID vaccine cards over Instagram
Chicago murders, shootings up from last year: CPD Aug. crime numbers
More TOP STORIES News