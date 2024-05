Temple student recognized for activism against sexual assault

PHILADELPHIA -- Temple student Ray Epstein is the incoming student government president, a 2024 Truman Scholarship winner, and the founding president of the reactivated school club Student Activists Against Sexual Assault.

Yet, this is just the beginning for how she plans to change the world.

