2 children struck by vehicle while motor biking in Ashburn; 1 seriously hurt: officials

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two children were struck by a vehicle while motor biking on Monday afternoon on Chicago's Southwest Side, fire officials said.

A Volkswagen was making a right turn onto Homan Avenue from 77th Street when it collided with a motor bike traveling on 77th Street, Chicago police said.

A 13-year-old boy was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious, but stable condition, fire officials said. Another boy, 12, was taken to the same hospital in stable condition.

The motor bike had been reported stolen and the investigation is ongoing, police said. Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

