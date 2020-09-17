otrc

Ashley Tisdale is pregnant, expecting first child with husband Christopher French

LOS ANGELES -- Ashley Tisdale is going to be a mother.

The former Disney Channel star and husband Christopher French announced their pregnancy by showing off her baby bump in photos posted to Instagram Thursday. This will be their first child.



"I can't stop smiling," Tisdale posted to her story.

"We are so moved and filled with joy by the amazing and beautiful outpouring of Love from all over the world for this little one," French, a musician, wrote.

Other celebs joined in on the celebration. "High School Musical" costar Vanessa Hudgens wrote that she was "so so happy" for the couple and actress Patricia Heaton said she "couldn't be more excited" for her TV daughter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritydisney channelpregnancyotrc
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OTRC
2020 Emmy predictions when predicting the future is folly
See who's slated to to appear at 2020 Emmys
'Mandalorian' season 2 trailer released: Watch it here
'Dancing with the Stars' returns for Season 29
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Netflix 'Cheer' star from Naperville charged with child pornography
Man accused of carrying murdered girlfriend's body in luggage appears in court
Trump pushes for 'larger' COVID-19 relief bill
Drone causes Cubs game delay at Wrigley Field
Families rally, demand justice for victims in front of Foxx's office in Loop
IL reports 2,056 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths
Southport Lanes closing doors to Lakeview bowling, billiards hall
Show More
What Halloween could look like during the pandemic
What happens if a coworker tests positive for COVID-19?
Red Cross seeks volunteers to help with disaster relief
Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Terminology with Mark Rivera
TX firefighter reunites with daughter after battling CA wildfires: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News