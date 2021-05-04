Our America: Asian Voices | List of resources

LOCAL
Advocacy, Community Organizing, and Research
Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy (AAPIP) Chicago
Alliance of Filipinos for Immigrant Rights and Empowerment
1332 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60613
Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Chicago
4753 N. Broadway, Suite 502, Chicago, IL 60640
Asian Health Coalition
180 W. Washington St., Suite 1000, Chicago, IL 60602
Coalition for a Better Chinese American Community
2141 South Tan Ct, Chicago, IL 60616
Council on American-Islamic Relations
17 N. State St. Suite 1500, Chicago, IL 60602
Filipino Young Leaders Program (FYLPRO)
HANA Center
4300 N California Ave. Chicago, IL 60618
Invisible to Invincible: Asian & Pacific Islander Pride of Chicago
Japanese American Citizens League - Chicago
5415 N. Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60640
KAtCH - Korean Adoptees of Chicago
Korean American Resource & Cultural Center
6146 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL 60659
National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum - Chicago Chapter
OCA - Greater Chicago Chapter
South Asian American Policy & Research Institute (SAAPRI)
Trikone Chicago
UIC Asian American Resource & Cultural Center
Arts and Culture
Asian American Coalition of Chicago
Chinese-American Museum - Chicago
238 W. 23rd St., Chicago, IL 60616
CIRCA Pintig
2429 W. Jarvis, Chicago, IL 60645
Foundation for Asian American Independent Media
Silk Road Rising
Crain Communications Building 150 N Michigan Ave, Ste 1970 Chicago, IL 60601
Stir-Friday Night!
Chambers of Commerce
Chicago Chinatown Chamber of Commerce
2169B S. China Pl., Chicago, IL 60616
West Ridge Chamber of Commerce
2720 W. Devon Ave., Chicago, IL 60645
Events and News
Ascene Chicago
Human Services
Apna Ghar
4753 N. Broadway, Suite 623, Chicago, IL 60640
Asian Human Services
4753 N. Broadway, Suite 700, Chicago, IL 60640
Cambodian Association of Illinois
2831 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago, IL 60625
Chinese American Service League
2141 S. Tan Court, Chicago, IL 60616
Chinese Mutual Aid Association
1016 W. Argyle St., Chicago, IL 60640
The Hamdard Center
1542 W. Devon Ave., Chicago, IL 60660
Hanul Family Alliance
5008 N. Kedzie Ave., Chicago, IL 60625
Indo-American Center
6328 N. California Ave., Chicago, IL 60659
Japanese American Service Committee
4427 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60640
KAN-WIN (formerly: Korean American Women In Need)
Address of Chicago Office is Confidential
Korean American Community Services
4300 N. California Ave., Chicago, IL 60618
Korean American Resource & Cultural Center
6146 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL 60659
Muslim Women Resource Center
6445 North Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60645
Project: VISION
2301 S. Archer Ave. Unit #3 , Chicago, IL
Pui Tak Center
2216 S. Wentworth Ave., Chicago, IL 60616
Vietnamese Association of Illinois
5110 N. Broadway Ave., Chicago, IL 60640
Professional Associations
Asian American Bar Association of the Greater Chicago Area
Asian American Journalists Association - Chicago Chapter
Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy - Chicago Chapter
Korean American Coalition - Chicago
National Association of Asian American Professionals - Chicago
Network of Indian American Professionals - Chicago
TAP-Chicago: Chicago Taiwanese American Professionals
NATIONAL
Asian Americans Advancing Justice
Asian Americans have been part of the American story since its earliest days, and are now the U.S.'s fastest-growing racial group with the potential and power to shape our nation and the policies that affect us. Our mission is to advance civil and human rights for Asian Americans and to build and promote a fair and equitable society for all.
Stop AAPI Hate
Report anti-Asian hate incidents, including violence, harassment, discrimination, shunning and child bullying against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S. The Stop AAPI Hate reporting center was launched March 19, 2020, in response to the alarming escalation in xenophobia and bigotry resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded by Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council (A3PCON), Chinese for Affirmative Action (CAA) and San Francisco State University's Asian American Studies Department, the center recognizes that in order to effectively address anti-Asian racism, we must work to end all forms of racism toward Black, Indigenous and other communities of color.
National Asian American Pacific Islander Mental Health Association (NAAPIMHA)
NAAPIMHA promotes the mental health and well-being of the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. Racial trauma is real and can be emotionally paralyzing. It can result in fear, depression, anxiety, hopelessness, humiliation, sleeplessness and high levels of stress. NAAPIMHA offers a database of service providers in all 50 states for mental health and behavioral health services for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.
Center for Asian American Media
The Center for Asian American Media (CAAM) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to presenting stories that convey the richness and diversity of Asian American experiences to the broadest audience possible. Its popular film festival, CAAMFest, offers live virtual film screenings and on-demand screenings. CAAM empowers filmmakers to achieve their full potential by providing training, funding distribution and access to professional networks.
Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy (AAPIP)
AAPIP is a national membership organization dedicated to expanding and mobilizing philanthropic and community resources for underserved AAPI communities to build a more just and equitable society. With 11 regional chapters around the country, AAPIP's programs are designed to engage AAPI communities and philanthropy to address unmet needs. The organization believes that democracy thrives when we leverage individual action for collective good; lasting change is achieved by strengthening and empower those who are most impacted; and philanthropy is most effective when it is equitable and inclusive.