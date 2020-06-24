Wheeling crash kills at least 1, injures several others

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- A fiery crash in northwest suburban Wheeling has left at least one person dead Tuesday night.The crash happened at Lake Cook Road and Northgate. The circumstances of the crash, and what caused it, were not immediately clear.Two cars were involved in the crash. Several other people were injured.Witnesses said they heard the crash when they were walking in the neighborhood. They said it caused a boom so loud they thought a transformer or some other electrical component blew. It wasn't until they walked to the area of the crash that they realized it was from cars.No further details about the victims or the crash have been released.