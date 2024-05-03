Woman killed in Rogers Park apartment fire, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 79-year-old woman has died after an apartment fire in the Rogers Park neighborhood Thursday night, Chicago police said.
Authorities responded to a fire in a three-story apartment building in the 6500-block of North Ashland Avenue at about 8:47 p.m.
A 79-year-old woman was found in the basement and rushed to St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released her identity.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.