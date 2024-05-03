WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman killed in Rogers Park apartment fire, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, May 3, 2024 9:44AM
Woman killed in Rogers Park apartment fire
Chicago police said a 79-year-old woman has died after an apartment fire in the Rogers Park neighborhood Thursday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 79-year-old woman has died after an apartment fire in the Rogers Park neighborhood Thursday night, Chicago police said.

Authorities responded to a fire in a three-story apartment building in the 6500-block of North Ashland Avenue at about 8:47 p.m.

A 79-year-old woman was found in the basement and rushed to St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released her identity.

SEE MORE: Chicago firefighters respond to partial roof collapse at Goldfish Swim School in Lincoln Park

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW