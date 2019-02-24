At least 6 injured in multi-vehicle crash on State Street

CHICAGO (WLS) --
At least six people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on North State Street Sunday afternoon.

Chicago Police report that a mechanical problem left a driver unable to brake in the 500 block of North State. The driver's car struck a second vehicle traveling in the same direction.

That vehicle then ran into a bus shelter and hit two pedestrians before crashing into a third vehicle.

The third vehicle then hit two other vehicles.

As a result of the accident, a 19-year-old woman in serious condition, a 19-year-old man in serious condition, and an 80-year-old man in stable condition were taken to Northwestern Hospital.

Two 55-year-old men and a 44-year-old man, all in serious condition, were transported to Stroger Hospital.

Three additional victims refused transportation to the hospital. None of the reported injuries were life-threatening.
