At least 6 injured in multi-vehicle crash on State Street

At least six people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on North State Street Sunday afternoon.Chicago Police report that a mechanical problem left a driver unable to brake in the 500 block of North State. The driver's car struck a second vehicle traveling in the same direction.That vehicle then ran into a bus shelter and hit two pedestrians before crashing into a third vehicle.The third vehicle then hit two other vehicles.As a result of the accident, a 19-year-old woman in serious condition, a 19-year-old man in serious condition, and an 80-year-old man in stable condition were taken to Northwestern Hospital.Two 55-year-old men and a 44-year-old man, all in serious condition, were transported to Stroger Hospital.Three additional victims refused transportation to the hospital. None of the reported injuries were life-threatening.