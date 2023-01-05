1 killed, 2 hurt in Loop crash after victim struggles with attempted carjackers, police say

An attempted carjacking turned deadly for one of the suspects in Chicago's Loop Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An attempted carjacking turned deadly for one of the suspects Wednesday.

A woman was sitting inside an Infiniti FX35 in the 100-block of E. Lake Street around 5:45 p.m., when two people, a man and a woman, approached and entered the vehicle, according to police.

That's when a struggle ensued between the victim and the offenders, Chicago police said.

The vehicle proceeded forward before striking a column. The impact of the crash trapped all three individuals inside.

The Chicago Fire Department arrived on scene and extracted everyone from the Infiniti.

All three were taken to local hospitals, where the male offender was pronounced dead, officials said.

Both women's conditions are unknown at this time, however, police did say the woman offender was taken into custody and charges are pending.

Area detectives are investigating.

