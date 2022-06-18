gun violence

'Sick and tired of this feeling': Bulls' Dosunmu, Mayor Lightfoot join Auburn Gresham peace walk

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Bulls' Dosunmu, Mayor Lightfoot join South Side peace walk

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With the nation reeling from a series of mass shootings, and gun violence touching every corner of Chicago, hundreds gathered Friday night to demand change.

In the streets of Auburn Gresham, there was a message of peace from community members determined to walk the walk.

"Parents and guardians must take authority over our homes and our blocks and make sure that we know where our children are and who are children are with," said Father Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church.

SEE ALSO | March for Our Lives 2022: Chicago rally pushes for more gun control after recent mass shootings

The event began on the steps of St. Sabina with song and spirit and a grinding determination that change begins now.

"Dear God, when will we preach, Black folks, that we must stop turning the guns on each other? When will that happen?" said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Tre Bosley with Brave Youth Leaders of St. Sabina also spoke.

"Economic investment and development are nothing more than words we hear around election time from candidates who know damn well they're not trying to help us like we see from our city officials this month," Bosley said.

Among the speakers was the Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu, a Chicago native who lost a best friend to gun violence.

"I know I'm sick and tired of this feeling and this sadness. I'm sure you are, too. We have to continue to do the work. We have to continue to stay together and get better as a community," Dosunmu said.

This event was the first of several summer Friday peace walks. It came as homicides year to date are down 10% from the same period last year. Shootings are down 18%.

RELATED | Chicago teen among those sharing gun violence experience with federal lawmakers

But the city remains awash in guns. The number of assault-style weapons recovered by the Chicago Police Department is more than 80% from last year.

"We must pass gun legislation in this city and in this country," Pfleger said.

A gun buyback hosted by St. Sabina last weekend yielded more than 400 weapons. Pfleger said similar events are planned for the coming weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoauburn greshamsafetychicago bullschicago shootinggun safetylori lightfootgun violencechicago violenceeventsgun buybackcommunitychicago police departmentguns
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
Man shot, killed on South Side porch, Chicago police say
3 shot, 1 critical in South Side drive-by shooing, police say
Family devastated after young mother fatally shot on Southwest Side
3-year-old girl injured in Little Village shooting, police say
TOP STORIES
Stranger who moved into Chicago home reveals why she refuses to leave
Alton man accused of decapitating pregnant ex-girlfriend, police say
Man shot, killed on South Side porch, Chicago police say
Family devastated after young mother fatally shot on Southwest Side
'Don't touch me': Kim Foxx husband 911 call released
Ribfest 2022 kicks off Friday in Wheaton
Mom seeks answers almost 7 years after daughter, grandson disappeared
Show More
COVID Update: IL reports 3,499 new cases, 15 deaths
Police chase ends after suspects blow through golf course: VIDEO
Teen faces federal charges in shootout with US Marshal, K-9 on NW Side
Sail Grand Prix makes Chicago debut
Chicago Weather: Low humidity, cool by lake Saturday
More TOP STORIES News