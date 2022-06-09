gun buyback

Chicago police to hold gun buyback event at St. Sabina Church on Saturday

Father Pfleger offers $100 cash bonus for assault weapons
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police to hold gun buyback event on Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With guns taking center stage lately, the Chicago Police Department is holding yet another gun buyback program this weekend.

"It is perhaps one of the greatest opportunities we give people to do the right thing," said Glenn Brooks, director of CPD's office of community policing.

Doing the right thing means $100 for real firearms and $10 for BB guns or replicas. The event will take place at St. Sabina Church. Father Michael Pfleger plans to sweeten the pot.

"We as a church want to give $100 extra cash to anybody who turns in an assault weapon," Pfleger said.

Pfleger hopes inflation will be an incentive for people to want cash. He was the first in Chicago to host a gun buyback event in 2005.

The Chicago Police Department followed a couple years later, and has since hosted several separate events.

But as the ABC-7 I-Team recently reported, several weapons taken off the streets during CPD firearm turn-ins are old, rusty or damaged.

"I would rather take an antique and save someone's life than not any at all," Brooks said.

Besides antiques, some of the guns are fakes. Through records obtained by the Freedom of Information Act, the I-Team reports that in 2021, 20% of the guns received at department turn-in events were replicas. Pfleger said at his events, those guns are not accepted.

"We wouldn't take a gun that is unworkable," Pfleger said.

Critics says gun buyback programs don't do much to curb crime because criminals are usually not the ones turning their guns in. But police and Pfleger argue getting a workable gun off the street can save a life in more ways than one.

"We had a young person bring an assault weapon who lives two blocks from here, and he said, 'I just need help,'" Pfleger said.

Saturday's buyback event at St. Sabina will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. As always, no questions are asked when someone turns in a gun.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodgun safetygun violencegun buybackchicago police departmentguns
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN BUYBACK
No evidence gun buybacks reduce violence, experts say
Gift cards for guns: What CPD gets from firearm turn-ins
CPD hosts gun turn-in event to promote safety amid violence
St. Sabina gun buyback initiative begins
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Jan. 6 committee's 1st hearing on US Capitol riot
Toddler killed after struck by semi while in bike child carrier: CPD
Family: Teen hazed by fraternity now blind, in wheelchair, can't talk
MI officer charged with murder after killing Black driver
Aurora Pride Parade back on after city reinstates permit
Americans keep getting reinfected with COVID, data shows
Teen charged in Chatham paintball attack on former CPD superintendent
Show More
Little Village food pantry expands indoors to serve more families
Teen, man shot while driving on Chicago's NW Side, police say
'Baby Holly' found alive 40 years after parents killed
Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy
More TOP STORIES News