Police search for Aurora carjacking vehicle after woman shot in Wendy's parking lot

Aurora carjacking may be connected to earlier carjacking in Maple Park, police say
By Alexis McAdams and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora police are searching for a woman's vehicle after she was carjacked and shot in a Wendy's parking lot Saturday.

Police said the woman was eating in her vehicle around 4 p.m. in the 1200-block of North Orchard Road when two men pulled up in a black Ford Escape and surrounded her vehicle before forcefully pulling her out. They then shot her in the back and stole her vehicle.

SAFETY TIPS: What to do if you're approached by a carjacker
When officers arrived, they found the woman on the ground in the parking lot suffering from injuries.

The men left behind the Ford Escape, which officers said was stolen in another carjacking in DeKalb County less than an hour earlier.

She was taken to an Aurora hospital in critical condition. She has since been transferred to a Chicago-area trauma center for further treatment.

RELATED: Carjackings in Chicago increase 134% in 2020, police say

Just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Maple Park police responded to the area of County Line Road and Peterson Road after a report of a carjacking.

Officers said the victim said they pulled over to help what appeared to be an accident when three offenders appeared from two vehicles, with one producing a handgun. They forced the victim out of their vehicle before taking off west down Barber Greene Road, police said.

The two vehicles involved in the crash were also stolen, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. Officers in DeKalb County said they briefly pursued the Good Samaritan's stolen vehicle, but ultimately stopped, citing safety reasons.

RELATED: 'Please don't kill me': Carjacking victim recalls terrifying ordeal

Aurora police are now asking for the public's help locating the vehicle stolen from Aurora. It is described as a red 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe with Illinois license place AE89203.

If spotted, you are asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information can also call Aurora police at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 to remain anonymous.
