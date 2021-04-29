2 charged in Aurora carjacking which left woman paralyzed; 3rd suspect killed in separate carjacking, 4th still at large

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10559952" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Aurora police announce charges against two suspects in a carjacking that left a woman wounded in a fast food restaurant parking lot.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A man and a juvenile have been charged in connection with a carjacking earlier this year in west suburban Aurora that left a woman permanently paralyzed from the waist down.Kimberly Weibring, a Montgomery mother of two, lost her ability to move her legs after she was shot and carjacked in an Aurora Wendy's parking lot on Orchard Road, according to police officials."Kimberly is lucky to be alive, but she has lost so much as a result of this blatant disregard for life and humanity," said Chief Kristen Ziman, Aurora Police Department. "She was pushed over the center console, shot in the spine, and then pulled from the vehicle and thrown to the ground."At a news conference Thursday, police said a third suspect was killed in a carjacking in Lansing, Illinois and that a fourth suspect remains at large."A third suspect in the Aurora incident was shot and killed during an aggravated vehicular hijacking in Lansing, Ill. An active search is currently underway for another suspect," said Cmdr. Jack Fitcthel, Aurora Police Investigative Services Bureau.Edward J. McGee, 26, of Harvey, faces several felony charges, including aggravated battery, aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed violence.A 16-year-old boy has also been charged with multiple felonies after being arrested in Harvey. He was 15 at the time of the incident and the Kane County State's Attorney's Office has petitioned to have him charged as an adult.Aurora police said the group is tied to at least six different attempted and successful carjackings stretching from Chicago's western suburbs to Hammond, Ind. After the January Aurora attack, months went by with no arrests. This changed when a Crime Stoppers tip led to a break in the case just days ago, Chief Ziman said."We're a force multiplier, when, when we all stand shoulder to shoulder, Chief Ziman said.Weibring underwent several surgeries to repair a shattered vertebra, and a bullet was lodged against her spinal cord.Weibring's stepfather John Reincke said he is "happy one more guy is off the street" but points out that does not change the fact Weibring is now permanently paralyzed waist down, saying, "We see it every day.""It's difficult to talk to her and hear the emotion in her voice," said Det. Chris Cox, Aurora Police Department.McGee is behind bars at the Kane County jail. His next court date is set for May 7.