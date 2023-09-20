Registration for Aurora free electronics recycling event opens Wednesday

Registration opens Wednesday for people in Aurora, Illinois who need to recycle electronics.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Registration opens Wednesday for people in Aurora who need to recycle electronics.

The city is hosting its bi-annual electronic recycling drive-thru on September 30.

The event is open only to individual Aurora residents. An ID is required and businesses are not allowed to participate.

Residents can bring up to two televisions of any size and an unlimited amount of other approved electronics.

Aurora said in its last drive-thru held last spring, more than 25 tons of materials were collected, including nearly 1,500 televisions.

For more information and to register, visit www.aurora-il.org/FallElectronics2023.