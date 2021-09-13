hit and run

Family holds vigil for Aurora man, 59, killed in hit-and-run as police search for vehicle

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Family pleads for hit-and-run driver to turn self in after 59-year-old Aurora man killed

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora police are searching for a vehicle wanted in a fatal hit-and-run of a 59-year-old man early Sunday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., Aurora police received calls for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 200-block of North Lincoln Avenue, according to officials.

When police arrived, they found a man in the roadway in critical condition. He was transported to the hospital but later died, police said.

Police said they are looking for a two-toned pickup truck, possibly a Ford, that had Mexican flags on the front hood and the back tailgate.

The truck likely has damage to its front passenger side, including a missing grill and light.

Police are looking for a two-toned pickup truck, possibly a Ford, that they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Aurora Sunday morning.



Police said they are reviewing video from city cameras in the area and found video of the vehicle leaving the scene.

The victim was identified as Michael Brooks, according to the Kane County Coroner's Office.

Family and friends held a vigil and balloon release Sunday for Brooks.

Friends hope someone comes forward with information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora police, or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.
