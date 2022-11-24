Aurora police officers rescue boy, woman from icy pond, bodycam video shows

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A 9-year-old boy is alive on Thursday night thanks to the heroic efforts of Aurora police officers who managed to pull him from a pond.

The police department released body camera video of Wednesday's rescue.

Police said the boy had gone onto what looked like a frozen pond to get a football, but he fell through the ice.

The officers who showed up found the boy and a woman who tried to help struggling in the water.

Two officers jumped in the water and managed to get the two to dry land.

The two officers and the boy were treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital and later released.