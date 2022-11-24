'Real tragic': 2 kids die after being pulled from icy Palatine pond, police say

Witnesses say both were underwater for several minutes

Two boys died after the Palatine Fire Department pulled them from an icy pond on Panorama Drive near The Clayson apartments, police said.

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two children have died after falling into an icy pond in the northwest suburbs Wednesday afternoon.

Palatine firefighters pulled two boys, 4 and 6 years old, from the water in the 800-block of Panorama Drive around 3:31 p.m., police said. They were taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.

The 4-year-old boy was then transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said. He was pronounced dead later Wednesday night.

The 6-year-old boy was transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead early Thursday morning, police said.

Witnesses say both were underwater for several minutes. They could only watch helplessly as fire department divers mounted a frantic search.

"I don't know, like a feeling I never felt in my life, like seeing two kids like that, going through that type of stuff," said Deandre Boatman.

Boatman said around 2:30 p.m., he heard a woman screaming at the Palatine apartment complex, "The Clayson," which surrounds a pond.

"So we ran out the house, and then when we ran out the house, we looked to the left, and we just see two kids like trying to gasp for air, trying to come up out the water," Boatman recalled.

Boatman said his brother-in-law and the mother of the two boys, who had apparently fallen through the ice, tried to get to the children but the ice was too thin and the water too cold.

All they could do was wait for rescue teams.

Witnesses said one of the boys was under water for about 10 minutes before rescue divers found him.

A neighbor captured the moment divers found the second boy. ABD has blurred the video of the child.

Witnesses said that child was under water for about 20 minutes.

"It was real tragic, like one of the most tragic things I've ever witnessed in my life," Boatman said.

Police are investigating how the boys ended up on that pond, which neighbors said had frozen over during last week's cold snap. Residents said there are warning signs to stay out of the water.

