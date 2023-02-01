Downtown Aurora businesses offering special treats, discounts through Valentine's Day

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Downtown Aurora businesses are holding a special Valentine's Day promotion starting Wednesday.
Several businesses are giving out discounts and special treats through February 14.
All you have to do is mention "love local" while shopping.
New York Street
Premil (46 W.)
15% off
Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant (28 W.)
20% off with a group of four or more
La Quinta de los Reyes (36 W.)
Live Music on 2/10, 2/12 & 2/14
Broadway
Chupacabra Puerto Rican Kitchen (31 N.)
10% off
Tavern on Broadway (24 N. )
$5 off of $50
Yetee Station (11 N.)
Couples Pinball Tournament on 2/9. $15 from 4 to 11 p.m.
JKA WF Chicago Karate Institute (60 S.) Free uniform for new karate enrollments
The Cornucopia Shop Tea and Gifts (63 S.)
Free box of chocolates with purchase of a tea set. See venue for details and additional specials.
River Street
The Cotton Seed Creative Exchange (64 S.)
10% off
Legacy Nutrition and Fitness (77 S.)
$2 off purchase over $10 | 15% off purchase under $10
Wyckwood House (80 S.)
14% off
Society 57 (100 S.)
15% off
McCarty Mills & Taproom (140 S.)
10% off six-pack. Mix & match. To-go only.
Downer Place
Charlie's Silver Spoon Creamery (6 E.)
10% off
Undisputed Vintage (14 W.)
Free Valentine's gift bag with purchase
Tredwell Coffee (14 W.)
10% off + Drink specials: Strawberry Macchiato, Strawberry Mocha Latte, Rose Matcha, White Peony tea
The Perch (31 W.)
$5 off yoga. Use code LOVELOCAL at theperchplace.com
Stolp Avenue
Altiro Latin Fusion (1 S.)
15% off. Dine in only. Cannot be combined with specials.
Do or Dye Designs (24 S.)
Free conditioning treatment with any haircut or style service
You+ (26 S.)
$25 You+ cash certificate. Redeemable from March 1-29, 2023. Cannot be combined with other offers.
Pure Skin Solutions (26 S.)
20% off Glo Skin Beauty
Craft Urban (41 S.)
$5 off purchase over $35. See venue for additional specials.
Galena Boulevard
Stolp Island Social (5 E.)
1/2 off bottles of wine on Wednesday, Thursday & Sunday
Meyer Ballroom (8 E.)
10% off event space. Fridays and Sundays only through May 2023.
French 75 Gallery & Lounge (56 E.)
$7.50 French 75 cocktail (only French 75s)
Lasalle Street
Crystal House (59 S.)
10% off engraved crystal gifts
Lake Street
Nuna Ceramics (77 S.)
15% off private events. See venue about available dates.
For more information, visit auroradowntown.org/love-local-days-2023.