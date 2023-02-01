Downtown Aurora businesses offering special treats, discounts through Valentine's Day

Shoppers need to mention 'love local' in order to get the discounts, treats

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Downtown Aurora businesses are holding a special Valentine's Day promotion starting Wednesday.

Several businesses are giving out discounts and special treats through February 14.

All you have to do is mention "love local" while shopping.

New York Street

Premil (46 W.)

15% off

Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant (28 W.)

20% off with a group of four or more

La Quinta de los Reyes (36 W.)

Live Music on 2/10, 2/12 & 2/14

Broadway

Chupacabra Puerto Rican Kitchen (31 N.)

10% off

Tavern on Broadway (24 N. )

$5 off of $50

Yetee Station (11 N.)

Couples Pinball Tournament on 2/9. $15 from 4 to 11 p.m.

JKA WF Chicago Karate Institute (60 S.) Free uniform for new karate enrollments

The Cornucopia Shop Tea and Gifts (63 S.)

Free box of chocolates with purchase of a tea set. See venue for details and additional specials.

River Street

The Cotton Seed Creative Exchange (64 S.)

10% off

Legacy Nutrition and Fitness (77 S.)

$2 off purchase over $10 | 15% off purchase under $10

Wyckwood House (80 S.)

14% off

Society 57 (100 S.)

15% off

McCarty Mills & Taproom (140 S.)

10% off six-pack. Mix & match. To-go only.

Downer Place

Charlie's Silver Spoon Creamery (6 E.)

10% off

Undisputed Vintage (14 W.)

Free Valentine's gift bag with purchase

Tredwell Coffee (14 W.)

10% off + Drink specials: Strawberry Macchiato, Strawberry Mocha Latte, Rose Matcha, White Peony tea

The Perch (31 W.)

$5 off yoga. Use code LOVELOCAL at theperchplace.com

Stolp Avenue

Altiro Latin Fusion (1 S.)

15% off. Dine in only. Cannot be combined with specials.

Do or Dye Designs (24 S.)

Free conditioning treatment with any haircut or style service

You+ (26 S.)

$25 You+ cash certificate. Redeemable from March 1-29, 2023. Cannot be combined with other offers.

Pure Skin Solutions (26 S.)

20% off Glo Skin Beauty

Craft Urban (41 S.)

$5 off purchase over $35. See venue for additional specials.

Galena Boulevard

Stolp Island Social (5 E.)

1/2 off bottles of wine on Wednesday, Thursday & Sunday

Meyer Ballroom (8 E.)

10% off event space. Fridays and Sundays only through May 2023.

French 75 Gallery & Lounge (56 E.)

$7.50 French 75 cocktail (only French 75s)

Lasalle Street

Crystal House (59 S.)

10% off engraved crystal gifts

Lake Street

Nuna Ceramics (77 S.)

15% off private events. See venue about available dates.

For more information, visit auroradowntown.org/love-local-days-2023.