2 suburban teens make history as 1st Mr., Mrs. Black Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- We're celebrating Black History Month by recognizing two Aurora teens who made history this weekend!

Pete Eta, of Waubonsie Valley High School, and Charitee Cocroft, of East Aurora High School, were crowned the first Mr. and Miss Black Aurora.

They will now begin their year-long journey of representing Aurora's Black community.

Their first official appearance is Tuesday night to accept Aurora's Black History Month Proclamation.