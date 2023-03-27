WATCH LIVE

Applications open for Aurora small business grants

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Monday, March 27, 2023 10:43AM
AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Applications are now open for small business owners in Aurora.

The city is receiving an additional $70,000 from two grants to help recovery efforts from the pandemic.

The Finish Line Grant program seeks to help property owners and tenants complete rehabilitation projects.

The Re-Start Retention Grant will help small businesses with operational expenses to prevent business closures.

Last fall, the first round of grant funding provided nearly 750,000 to nearly 75 Aurora small businesses.

The deadline to apply is April 3. For more information and to apply, visit www.aurora-il.org/MOEDGrants.

