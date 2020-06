UPDATE: The missing endangered 13-year-old has been located safely. Thank you to the community for their assistance in locating the teenager.



Note: We have removed the original tweet to protect their privacy. pic.twitter.com/wzSJ5HZgtN — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) June 29, 2020

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A 13-year-old Aurora boy who had been missing since Sunday afternoon has been found safe, police said Monday morning.Police had issued an alert for the boy who has a condition that could put him in danger. Byron was last seen when he left his home in the far western suburbs at around 4:30 p.m.