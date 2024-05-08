Anaheim approves DisneylandForward expansion plan

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Anaheim City Council gave its final approval Tuesday night to a big Disneyland expansion plan.

The park intends to spend nearly $2 billion to develop the property over the next decade, including $40 million to buy streets from the city of Anaheim.

"We've worked closely with city staff, neighbors, and our local community over the past three years to make sure DisneylandForward is a win for everyone - I'm grateful the city council agrees and voted to work with us on this legacy project that will set up Disneyland Resort and the City of Anaheim for an incredibly bright future," Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock wrote on the Disney Parks blog.

The DisneylandForward project is expected to bring more than 4,500 operational jobs to the Disneyland Resort in addition to 9,000 construction jobs in the first 10 years.

The resort spells out some of the new attractions that may be made possible through the expansion here.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.