Aurora police seek help in search for missing 5-year-old boy, who may be without shoes or coat

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora police are looking for a 5-year-old boy who walked away from a home Sunday afternoon.

The missing boy's name is Mubengwa. He was last seen around 5 p.m. in the western suburb, near Banbury and Spruce St, according to the Aurora Police Department.

He was wearing a red T-shirt, blue jeans and possibly no shoes or coat, police said.

The boy only speaks Swahili.

If anyone sees a boy matching this description, Aurora police ask that you immediately call the department at (630) 256-5000.
