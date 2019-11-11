Aurora police seek help in search for missing 5-year-old boy, who may be without shoes or coat

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora police are looking for a 5-year-old boy who walked away from a home Sunday afternoon.The missing boy's name is Mubengwa. He was last seen around 5 p.m. in the western suburb, near Banbury and Spruce St, according to the Aurora Police Department.He was wearing a red T-shirt, blue jeans and possibly no shoes or coat, police said.The boy only speaks Swahili.If anyone sees a boy matching this description, Aurora police ask that you immediately call the department at (630) 256-5000.