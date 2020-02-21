Driver dies after Aurora crash following shooting, police chase; 1 charged

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- One man has died and another is charged the day after four people were injured, three seriously, in a crash following a police chase that ensued after a shooting Wednesday.Police said officers were called to the 600-block of South Broadway for a report of shots fired, and were given a description of a getaway car. On their way to the shooting scene they saw a car matching that description and tried to pull it over. The car fled, and the officers gave chase, police said.During the pursuit the car began driving erratically, police said, and crossed into oncoming traffic on East New York Street near Fox Valley Mall. It crashed into three vehicles, police said.Three people inside the alleged getaway car were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.During the course of the incident, police said another person with a gunshot wound walked into an Aurora hospital. Police believe they were shot in the 600-block of South Broadway, during the original shooting incident.Erik Esparza, 24, of Aurora, died of his injuries Wednesday evening, police said. Aurora police believe he was the driver of the car officers were chasing.Adrien Betsinger, 23, of Aurora, who was a passenger in the car, has been charged in connection to the shooting that prompted the chase. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office has charged him with one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, six counts of aggravated discharge, and one count of a possession of a firearm by a felon while on parole, all felonies.