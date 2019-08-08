Aurora shooting victim ID'd; person of interest in custody

By
AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A person of interest is in custody after a woman was found shot to death in a home in west suburban Aurora Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the woman was found shot to death in the home in the 500-block of South Lasalle Street after officers responded to a 911 call shortly after 2 p.m. Police have not yet released any details about her identity except to say that she is in her 20s.

Family identified the victim as 23-year-old Jeanette Luna.

Loved ones consoled one another and gathered for prayers outside the Aurora duplex where Luna was found.

"The only thing I can say is she was really nice. She don't have no problem with nobody at all," said Maria Hereda, aunt.

A person of interest was taken into custody just before 9 p.m., Aurora police said. No further details were offered.

Police have not said who the person of interest is, or how they are connected to Luna. A source told ABC 7 Eyewitness News the case is not domestic in nature.

"Only in her 20s, her full life ahead of her. She had so much going for her, and it's unfortunate," said Marqus Fultz, neighbor.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident and do not believe there is a further danger to the community.

"We do believe this is an isolated incident. We are investigating that right now. Obviously, things can change, but right now our detectives have determined that they believe this is an isolated incident," said Paris Lewbel, Aurora police spokesperson.

The circumstances surrounding Luna's death have not yet been released. Police said there were no signs of forced entry at the home. Family members said Luna's body was found in the first floor living room.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
aurorahomicide investigationwoman killed
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump 'strongly' considering commuting Rod Blagojevich's sentence
Man wounded in South Shore home invasion
Woman banned from Sesame Place in Pa. after confrontation with Muslim mother
Inmate escapes TN prison on tractor, female guard found dead, TBI says
White Sox, Yankees to play game on 'Field of Dreams' field in Iowa next season
4 dead, 2 injured in Calif. stabbing rampage; Suspect in custody
Actor Danny Trejo helps save child in car crash
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy Thursday
60,000+ rubber ducks to race in Chicago Ducky Derby Thursday
Bears play first preseason game at Soldier Field Thursday
FDA investigating 127 reports of seizures, neurological symptoms related to vaping
Bodies found in Canada believed to be teen murder suspects
More TOP STORIES News