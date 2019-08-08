Aurora shooting victim ID'd; person of interest in custody

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A person of interest is in custody after a woman was found shot to death in a home in west suburban Aurora Wednesday afternoon.Police said the woman was found shot to death in the home in the 500-block of South Lasalle Street after officers responded to a 911 call shortly after 2 p.m. Police have not yet released any details about her identity except to say that she is in her 20s.Family identified the victim as 23-year-old Jeanette Luna.Loved ones consoled one another and gathered for prayers outside the Aurora duplex where Luna was found."The only thing I can say is she was really nice. She don't have no problem with nobody at all," said Maria Hereda, aunt.A person of interest was taken into custody just before 9 p.m., Aurora police said. No further details were offered.Police have not said who the person of interest is, or how they are connected to Luna. A source told ABC 7 Eyewitness News the case is not domestic in nature."Only in her 20s, her full life ahead of her. She had so much going for her, and it's unfortunate," said Marqus Fultz, neighbor.Police said they believe this was an isolated incident and do not believe there is a further danger to the community."We do believe this is an isolated incident. We are investigating that right now. Obviously, things can change, but right now our detectives have determined that they believe this is an isolated incident," said Paris Lewbel, Aurora police spokesperson.The circumstances surrounding Luna's death have not yet been released. Police said there were no signs of forced entry at the home. Family members said Luna's body was found in the first floor living room.