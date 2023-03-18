Chicago shooting: Man shot to death in Austin, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death on Chicago's West Side on Friday night, police said.

The shooting happened in the Austin neighborhood's 1000 block of North Central Avenue just before 11 p.m., police said. Police responded to the scene and found a 33-year-old man, who had been shot in the chest, in a yard.

Witnesses told police that a male person of an unknown age shot at the victim from an alley and fled the scene on foot.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

