Chicago shooting: Man shot to death while standing outside in East Garfield Park, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, March 18, 2023 10:18AM
Man shot to death while standing outside on West Side: Chicago police
A shooting in Chicago left a man shot and killed in East Garfield Park in the 200 block of North St Louis Avenue, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a Friday night shooting on Chicago's West Side, police said.

The shooting happened in the East Garfield Park neighborhood's 200 block of North St. Louis Avenue at about 10:35 p.m. A 40-year-old man was standing outside when someone got out of an SUV and fired shots at him, witnesses told police.

Police said the victim, shot multiple times, fled the scene on foot, and collapsed in an open field in the 3500 block of West Walnut Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

